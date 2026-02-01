Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Pushes 3D Printer Gun Control

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg suggests 3D printed guns and associated parts create a “kitchen table pipeline” and pushed for controls that block the printing of gun parts.

Writing in USA Today, Bragg noted how cheaply 3D printers can be acquired and said readily available “digital blueprints for gun parts” are available online.

He wrote, “No background check is needed to buy a 3D printer or to download gun blueprints. Anyone could make hundreds of guns, undetected, regardless of criminal record. Furthermore, these guns are not serialized, making them untraceable if ever recovered at a crime scene.”

Bragg noted, “What was once the ‘iron pipeline,’ the interstate trafficking of illegal firearms, has evolved into a ‘kitchen table pipeline,’ where anyone with just a few hundred dollars can manufacture a fully operable firearm at home. This convergence of dangerous guns and advancing technology demands a comprehensive, nationwide approach.”

He claimed, “3D printed firearms created at home are just as deadly as traditional firearms, and on the verge of becoming just as commonplace.”

Bragg is calling on 3D printer manufacturers “to add guardrails to prohibit the printing of 3D guns and accessories” in the same way that makers of traditional printers “block the printing of counterfeit money.”

