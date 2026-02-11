Canadian Police Refer to Biologically Male School Shooter as ‘They’

Video from a press conference on Tuesday’s attack on a British Columbia school shows Canadian Police referring to the alleged school shooter by his preferred pronoun “they.”

The shooting(s) occurred at the Tumbler Ridge Secondary School and also at a residence.

The video was published by Rebel News Canada. In it, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald says, “We identify the suspect as they chose to be identified in public and social media.”

McDonald went on to say the suspect, who is deceased, was born a male and “approximately six years ago began to transition to female and identified as female both socially and publicly.”

Breitbart News reported that CTV News aired another press conference in which Royal Canadian Mounted Police North District Commander Chief Superintendent Ken Floyd described the alleged shooter as a “gunperson,” rather than a gunman.

The BBC noted that an alert went out when the shooting was reported and that alert described the alleged shooter as a “female in a dress with brown hair.” Floyd confirmed that the individual he described as a “gunperson” was the same individual described in the alert.

Nine people were killed in the shooting and approximately 25 others were injured.

