Alleged Intruder Arrested After Showing up at Hospital with Multiple Gunshot Wounds

A suspect was arrested Wednesday after showing up at hospital seeking medical treatment for multiple gunshot wounds received during an alleged home intrusion.

The incident occurred in Athens, Alabama, where WAFF reported that 31-year-old Tanner Stewart Phillips allegedly forced entry into a home just after midnight. He was wearing a mask and bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle and a handgun.

Phillips allegedly pointed the rifle at the homeowner, at which time the homeowner shot him numerous times.

RocketCityNow noted that the homeowner called police but Phillips was gone “by the time deputies arrived.” However, Phillips soon arrived at Decatur-Morgan Hospital for his gunshot wounds and the hospital contacted police.

Phillips was arrested and charged “with Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, First-degree robbery, and Burglary in the first degree.”

