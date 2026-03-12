Dem Rep. Deluzio: People Haven’t Decided on Iran, That’s ‘Core’ of Disobeying Orders Video

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Chris Deluzio (D-PA) said that “the core of that message” of the video he was a part of about disobeying illegal orders “is one about the Constitution.” “And I see this president foolishly and recklessly putting us into a war, but also without coming to Congress. … It is the American people who decide whether we send our troops to fight. The American people haven’t decided.”

Host Jen Psaki asked, “[Y]ou took part in a video message to members of the military…kind of reminding them that they can refuse to obey illegal orders. As you’re watching what is happening now, how does that message apply to what you think the men and women who are being asked to serve — people from the best military in the world are being asked to serve for a war that this administration really hasn’t explained, how does it apply to Iran?”

Deluzio answered, “Look, I think at the core of that message is one about the Constitution. That is the thing that is the oath we take, it’s to the Constitution. It is at the core of military service, at the core of our government. And I see this president foolishly and recklessly putting us into a war, but also without coming to Congress. We had a war powers resolution vote that failed. I think that was a grave mistake by the representatives and senators who didn’t vote to put a stop to this. It is the American people who decide whether we send our troops to fight. The American people haven’t decided. And I’ve seen lots of polling. I’m sure you’ve seen it and talked about it, Jen, most Americans don’t want this war. They don’t support it. And that is exceedingly rare to see the start of a war, already, with the American people opposed. That’s not typically what happens. We don’t send our troops in without the country backing the fight. And the American people don’t want this war. And I think they’re right to push back on the justifications that are constantly changing from the Trump administration for why they did this in the first place.”

