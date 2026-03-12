Nolte: Looks Like CA Gov. Candidate Eric Swalwell Is Someone Else Who Doesn’t Want to Live in California

Normal People might have something in common with California Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell: He doesn’t want to live in California.

Swalwell, the current frontrunner to become the former-Golden State’s next governor, the disgraced Congressman who had to be removed from the House Intelligence Committee over his relationship with a young and sexy Chinese spy named Fang Fang, is facing a credible complaint about his residency less than three months from the June 2 gubernatorial primary.

Democrat Tom Steyer is also running to be the next governor of the former Golden State, and is polling behind in a primary race where only the top two vote-getters move to the general election. Steyer is pretty much dying in all the polls, so his attorney, Ryan Hughes, has called on California’s Secretary of State to “enforce a dormant residency requirement in the governor’s race.”

Hughes adds that he wants “robust legal proceedings as to whether Swalwell is eligible to serve as Governor.”

Here’s the sly part. Steyer and his mouthpiece are basing the complaint on what President Trump will do with this residency reveal…

“If elected, questions of legitimacy would hang over Swalwell, allowing the Trump Administration to sow doubt, exploit the ambiguity, and advance its perverse agendas,” says Hughes. “The Trump Administration could question Swalwell’s legitimacy as Governor and, therefore, imperil California’s receipt of federal funds, the state’s ability to deploy the California National Guard, and act in emergencies.”

So, how exactly does Swalwell “reside” in California?

According to Steyer, he rents a single room from a family of three in a 1,350-square-foot home outside of Fresno.

Oddly enough, Swalwell doesn’t dispute this. He only claims that by revealing this information, Steyer put his and his family’s lives at risk…

“I receive hundreds of death threats every year. My children are not allowed in the yard. That’s why my address is private. And now Tom Steyer has not only put my life at risk but also my family’s by releasing my address,” Swalwell wrote on X. “And the California Post and Daily Mail took his bait and are harassing my neighbors. Tom, you can try to buy this election all you want, but this is low, even for you.”

Wait a minute, wait a minute, wait a minute…

In between Fang-Fanging, Swalwell managed to have three kids, and now Swalwell wants us to believe…

His family of five lives in a room…?

Oh, he not only wants us to believe that, but that his family of five lives in a room with three other people in a 1,350-square-foot house…?

On top of that, with eight people living in a 1,350-square-foot home, his kids cannot go outside?

I think that on behalf of those kids, someone needs to call Social Services.

Ah, but in Washington, D.C., in the Emerald City, Swalwell purchased a $1.2 million home in 2022 … that he apparently claimed as his primary residence.

So, I think we all know where Eric Swalwell really lives.

Even people who want to be the governor of California don’t want to live in California.