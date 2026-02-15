Baltimore to Use Sharpshooters with Night Vision to Purge Deer

Sharpshooters outfitted with night vision will be enlisted to purge hundreds of deer from Baltimore, Maryland, city parks before April 15, 2026.

CBS News noted that Shane Boehne, head of Baltimore’s recreation and parks deer management program, said, “We have seen evidence of increasing deer-related issues in the city, both damage to our forest understories, creating lots of damage to people’s homes and garden spaces, and we’ve also seen a number of deer vehicle collisions every single year happening in Baltimore City around a lot of our parks that are occupied by deer.”

The Baltimore Banner reported, “Starting in mid-March, trained sharpshooters will enter these three parks after dark with silenced weapons and night vision gear, conducting shoot-to-kill operations.”

The sharpshooters will be affiliated with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and will carry out the purge in designated parks, including Druid Hill Park, Gwynns Falls/Leakin Park, and Herring Run Park.

The deer that are harvested during the elimination will be processed and donated to the Maryland food bank.

