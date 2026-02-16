Petition to Ban Hunting and Fishing Being Pushed in Oregon

A petition to ban hunting and fishing is being pushed in Oregon in the hopes that it may make it to the ballot this November.

KOIN reported that the petition seeks to pass the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE) Act.

The Act “would change the current Oregon animal cruelty laws, which currently protect pets such as dogs and cats, and would expand coverage to wild animals, livestock and animals used in research.”

David Michelson, the chief proponent of the petition, said:

We really want to make Oregon the first state to vote on something like this. We are aware that it’s unlikely 50% of Oregonians are ready right now to move away from killing animals. But we want to get that conversation out there. So that we can hopefully move in that direction.

KPTV quoted Oregon Hunter Association’s Amy Patrick: “This is something that has been around for the last five years…this is an initiative that is trying to basically outlaw the ability to kill or injure an animal for any reason other than self-defense. They want to make Oregon a sanctuary state.”

She added, “It would criminalize hunting, fishing, trapping, wildlife management practices, education and teaching with animals, all the way down to your ability to trap pests and vermin.”

