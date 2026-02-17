Man Suspected of Killing Beech Grove, Indiana Officer Apprehended by Police

Forty-seven-year-old Kenneth Johnson was taken into custody hours after Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliot was shot and fatally wounded Monday night.

Breitbart News reported that Elliott was among of a number of officers responding to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 5:30 p.m. and he came under fire upon arriving on scene.

Elliott and other officer were transported to the hospital where Elliott succumbed to his wounds.

WTHR reported that Johnson was taken into custody at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine indicated someone “spotted Johnson in a laundry room at an apartment complex and flagged down an officer.” Johnson was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.