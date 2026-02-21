West Virginia Legislature Weighs Lifting Machine Gun Ban

The West Virginia legislature is weighing a bill to lift a decades-old prohibition barring machine gun ownership except when in full compliance with federal restrictions.

AmmoLand reported:

Under current West Virginia law, it is illegal for any person to carry, transport, or possess a machine gun, submachine gun, or any other fully automatic firearm defined as a weapon that fires multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger unless the owner has fully complied with federal statutes and Treasury Department regulations.

But HB4185 would remove the state-level prohibitions, eliminating unnecessary and redundant barriers which could prevent West Virginians from legally owning machine guns.

The text of HB4185 is straightforward: “The purpose of this bill is to repeal the section of [West Virginia] code making it unlawful to possess a fully automatic weapon.”

West Virginia Republicans are also pushing to remove the concealed carry permit requirement for people from 18 to 20 years old.

The West Virginia House voted this week to end the permit requirement and the West Virginia Senate voted to do so last week.

