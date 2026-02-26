U.S. Attorney: ‘Reasonable Assumption’ Suspect Who Shot at Border Patrol Decided to Transition Genders

The suspect who allegedly shot at a Border Patrol agent Sunday near the U.S./Canada border had a driver license for a male then changed to a driver license “denominated to be female,” according to U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan.

WMUR quoted Creegan saying, “This individual did have a previous Massachusetts driver’s license that was denominated to be male and now has a New Hampshire driver’s license, which is denominated to be female. So, it’s a reasonable assumption that the person has decided to transition their gender.”

The shooting occurred after a Border Patrol agent pulled over 26-year-old Blu Zeke Daly and asked if he used other names. The Concord Monitor noted the agent learned that Daly also used the name Cullen Zeke Daly, then the suspect drove away. The Border Patrol agent followed the suspect “to the Pittsburg Port of Entry on the U.S.-Canada border,” but because it was only slightly after midnight Sunday, the gate to the crossing had yet to be opened.

The agent stopped behind Daly, turned on his lights, and exited his vehicle. At this point Daly allegedly shot at him. The Border Patrol agent returned fire, wounding Daly.

The NH Journal described Daly as “a registered Democrat” and “a Manchester man who uses the feminine identity Blu Zeke Daly.”

On February 24, 2026, Breitbart News reported a Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) study showing transgender individuals commit “disproportionate shares of mass public and active shooting attacks.”

The CPRC study specifically showed that attacks by transgender shooters were “at least 12 times their share of the population” in 2024.

