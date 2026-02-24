Transgender individuals commit “disproportionate shares of mass public and active shooting attacks,” a Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) report shows.

CPRC studied data from 2018 to 2024, finding that attacks by transgender shooters was “at least 12 times their share of the population” in 2024.

They noted that the data has been studied by others, who failed to reach similar conclusions because they did not “adjust for transgender individuals’ share of the population.”

For example:

A widely cited February 2024 report by Politifact claimed: “No evidence of rising LGBTQ+ violent extremism or ‘trans terrorism.” A follow report by them in September 2025 that examined both the FBI’s definition of active shooting attacks and the notion of mass shootings concluded: “Are trans people ‘statistically’ more prone to commit gun violence? Data shows a different picture.”

CPRC explained:

Different estimates place transgender individuals at varying shares of the population, and researchers measure attacks in different ways (for example, distinguishing between active shooting attacks and mass public shootings). But regardless of how one breaks down the data, transgender individuals commit these attacks at disproportionately high rates. …In 2024 transgender individuals committed active shooting attacks at least 12 times their share of the population and possibly more than 16 times their share.

They noted that if the focus is broadened from 2024 to become an examination of the entire timeframe, 2018 to 2024, transgender shooters still commit attacks at a larger share, albeit less disproportionate.

CPRC observed: “Using only the FBI data over the entire period…[of 2018 to 2024], transgender individuals commit active shooting attacks at 3.4 times their share of the population, and if you use the higher Census estimate that they make up one percent of the population, it is 2.5.”

They point out: “Again, most of the discussions about transgender individuals dismiss it as a serious concern because they only examine their attacks as a share of total attacks and don’t adjust for transgenders’ share of the population. But once one realizes that is the only way to properly analyze the data, regardless of how one measures it—whether using only FBI data or the expanded dataset—active shooting attacks committed by transgender individuals are becoming a serious problem.”

Breitbart News reported that a transgender shooter opened fire on his family at a high school hockey game on February 16, 2026. He killed his ex-wife and one of his sons, then took his own life.

On February 10, 2026, a biological male whom police referenced as “they” opened fire at a residence and in a British Columbia school, killing numerous innocents and leaving 25 wounded.

On September 10, 2025, Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk was shot and killed and his alleged assassination had a transgender partner at the time. FOX News’ Brooke Singman reported that Robinson “lived with his his transgender partner.”

On August 27, 2025, the transgender who opened fire on a Minneapolis Catholic school, killing two children, wounding 14 others and three adults, left behind a rambling video message in he said, “F*ck those kids.”

And the list goes on…

