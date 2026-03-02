South Dakota Resident Awakes to Noises, Shoots Alleged Intruder

A Rapid City, South Dakota, resident awoke to noises shortly before 3:30 a.m. and shot an alleged intruder who was attempting to make entry through a window.

Newscenter1 noted officers arrived and found the alleged intruder suffering from a single gunshot wound. His wound was serious but not life-threatening.

Police spoke with the resident of the home and “later determined the injured man was intoxicated and had mistaken the residence for the home of an acquaintance who lives next door.”

KOTATV reported that criminal charges against the alleged intruder “are pending,” but the homeowner faces no charges for acting in self-defense.

Later on Saturday, a homeowner in Des Moines, Iowa, likewise shot an alleged intruder while officers were en route to the house.

KCCI reported that someone called 911 just prior to 11 p.m. to say an alleged intruder had entered the home and was attacking the homeowner. As officers were driving to the home the caller told the 911 dispatcher that the alleged intruder had been shot.

