FOX News’s Bill Melugin indicates the vehicle driven into Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, was registered to a Dearborn resident from Lebanon.

According to Melugin:

I’m told by three law enforcement sources that the vehicle used in the attack at a Michigan synagogue today is registered to a naturalized U.S. citizen from Lebanon who lives in Dearborn, MI. I have a name, but am waiting for confirmation that name matches the badly burned corpse that was driving the vehicle.

Breitbart News reported that the attacker drove into the Temple Israel building Thursday and was engaged by security and killed.

NBC News noted that a “security guard was injured” and “eight first responders were being treated” for unknown injuries as well.

There is a school at Temple Israel and no students or staff were injured.

Also on Thursday, a former National Guardsman who was convicted of supporting ISIS opened fire on ROTC students at Old Dominion University, injuring two.

The New York Post pointed out that the ODU attacker allegedly entered a classroom in Constant Hall, “asked if it was an ROTC class,” then began shooting after being answered in the affirmative. He shot the instructor before being stabbed to death by an ROTC student.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.