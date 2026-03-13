Report: Serial Number ‘Obliterated’ on Gun Used in Old Dominion Attack

A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the serial number on the gun used in the Old Dominion University shooting was “obliterated.”

This forces investigators “to try to re-surface the number in order to trace the gun” and ascertain how 36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh acquired it.

The AP noted that Jalloh had a felony conviction. Breitbart News reported that he was arrested on July 3, 2016, “for attempting to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.” In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

On Thursday, Jalloh entered a classroom and asked if those inside were members of ROTC. He opened fire after they answered in the affirmative.

The FBI pointed out that Jalloh said “Allah Akbar” as the attack commenced.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.