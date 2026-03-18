On Tuesday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Reed O’Connor ruled to uphold a September injunction against enforcement of a post office carry ban against Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) members.

The injunction also prevents enforcement against Firearms Policy Coalition members.

Breitbart News reported that an injunction was issued against the carry ban in September 2025. SAF noted that “the government filed a motion to limit the scope of the injunction to only the named individual plaintiffs and to members of SAF and its partner organizations who were members when the complaint was originally filed and who have been identified and verified.”

On March 17, 2026, O’Connor, the chief judge of United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, confirmed the injunction and made clear it prevents enforcement of the carry ban “to all present and future members of Firearms Policy Coalition, Inc. and Second Amendment Foundation.”

SAF executive director Adam Kraut lauded O’Connor’s ruling and said:

There was never a constitutional justification to disarm people who simply need to go to the post office. Despite the government’s attempt to continue to enforce this unconstitutional law against as many people as possible, the court today followed the law and confirmed that all current and future SAF members are covered by the injunction against the enforcement of this ban.

Alan Gottlieb, the founder and executive vice president of SAF also welcomed the ruling. “We are heartened by today’s ruling and that the court was not persuaded by the government’s argument,” he said. “Applying the injunction to all current and future SAF members is consistent with well-settled case law and being included in injunctions like these are one of the best reasons to be a SAF member.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.