Federal Judge Dismisses Nuns’ Lawsuit Against Smith and Wesson

A federal judge in Nevada dismissed a lawsuit by a group of nuns that claimed Smith & Wesson violated its fiduciary duty to shareholders by making and selling AR-15s.

On May 7, 2024, Breitbart News reported a similar dismissal in Nevada’s Clark County District Court, after plaintiffs including the Adrian Dominican Sisters, Sisters of Bon Secours USA, Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia, and Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus & Mary, filed suit. They filed a suit claiming that the defendants, who are Smith & Wesson board members and the company’s senior management team, “knowingly allowed the Company to become exposed to significant liability for intentionally violating federal, state, and local laws through its manufacturing, marketing, and sales of AR-15 style rifles and similar semiautomatic firearms.”

Their suit was dismissed.

Now it is 2026 ,and another lawsuit, and it was dismissed again.

In this most recent ruling, the judge, Gloria M. Navarro, gave the nuns 21 days to “amend their complaint.” However, they “must post a security bond in the amount of $500,000 within 14 days of [Navarro’s] order” to do so.

The Firearms Policy Coalition observed, “The court granted the plaintiffs leave to amend their complaint, but in order to do so, they will have to post the $500,000 bond they tried to get out of by dropping their state court case and filing a federal one.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.