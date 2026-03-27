The Sig Sauer P211 GTO, aka The Staccato Killer

The Sig Sauer P211 GTO is a 2011 pistol platform that delivers unreal accuracy, cycles smooth as butter, and runs for days without rest, all at about half the cost of a Staccato XC.

We visited Staccato’s Georgetown, Texas, factory in 2021 and there was no doubt that the XC was something special. A compensated 2011 pistol with which even novice shooters could ping steel at 50 yards, with some pinging it at 100. And it was not an isolated instance; rather, the accuracy delivered by the XC was repeatable.

Price tag on the XC? Roughly $4,300.

Fast forward to the P211 GT: a compensated 2011 pistol that delivers the same accuracy and function, at a price somewhere around $1,800-$2,000 less.

We actually took some friends to shoot about 400 rounds through the P211 GTO two weeks ago and on the way home, one of them said, “I really liked that Staccato.” I let them in on the secret: That, my friends, was a Sig Sauer P211 GTO.

Because it is compensated, the P211 GTO stays flat while being shot, keeping the gun ready and on target for the next trigger pull. In addition to the compensator, it has side vents that appear to allow gas dispersal, further increasing the pistol’s controllability.

The P211 GTO has G-10 grips, ambidextrous thumb safeties, a 4.4-inch bull barrel, and a steel frame and ships with two 21-round magazines and one 23-round magazine. It is designed for speed but not at expense of accuracy. (We took the P211 GTO to Scottsdale Gun Club for one range day and spent time smiling, putting bullets into the bullet holes of previous shots on paper targets.)

The P211 GTO has a fixed rear sight and a fiber-optic front sight, and the frame is precut and optics-ready. It also has a Picatinny rail on the bottom side so you can add your favorite light.

The Staccato XC and similar $4,000+ guns definitely bring something to the table, and they do so reliably and accurately. However, the P211 GTO brings the same things to the table–maybe more–and saves you some $$$$$ along the way.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.