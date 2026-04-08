Armed Man with 100 Rounds of Ammo Tackled in Texas Church

The New York Post is reporting new details on a March 15, 2026, incident in which an armed man was tackled in Eden Church in Houston, Texas.

According to the Post, court documents identify the man as 23-year-old Emmanuel Ahsono Mbwavi.

He had been asked to leave the church two months prior to the incident, after handing out “concerning” flyers. On March 15 he came back to the church wearing a backpack and was seen allegedly going into a bathroom, walking out, then going back in several times.

A pastor recognized and confronted Mbwavi and, as the two were exchanging words, a security guard saw that Mbwavi seemed to be holding onto a handgun in his pocket.

FOX 26 noted that “Mbwavi allegedly tried to pull out the gun, but the hammer got stuck on his pants, and the guard tackled him to the ground.”

Mbwavi was allegedly carrying a .22 caliber revolver and had 100 extra rounds in his backpack. He now faces “two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.