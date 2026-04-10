Sheriff on Deceased Alleged Cop Killer: ‘We Intentionally Ran Him Over’

California’s Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announced the death of an alleged cop killer Thursday, noting that the suspect “got what he deserved” when he was killed by being run over.

Police1.com noted that the suspect allegedly shot and killed 35-year-old Deputy Randy Hoppert Thursday morning, as Hoppert helped serve an eviction notice. The suspect then moved around between a number of homes, shooting at other law enforcement members.

The suspect was eventually killed when the driver of a police armored vehicle ran over him.

Sheriff Boudreaux said, “We intentionally ran him over.”

He added, “Don’t shoot at cops. You shoot at cops, we’re going to run you over. He got run over. He got what he deserved.”

The New York Post reported that Deputy Hoppert “was a Navy corpsman who served from 2010 to 2015 and joined the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 5, 2020.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.