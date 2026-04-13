Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago: At Least 28 Shot During Weekend

At least 28 people were shot, one of them fatally, during the weekend across Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

CBS News reported that the fatal shooting occurred at 11:45 p.m. Saturday “in the 8000 block of South Morgan Street,” after two groups of people quarreled.

A 25-year-old woman was shot numerous times and died after being transported for medical attention.

During the same shooting, a 36-year-old man was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

Hours later, about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, a woman opened fire on a group of men, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Three men, a 31-year-old, a 37-year-old, and a 38-year-old, were wounded in the incident and the 37-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition.

The Chicago Tribune noted that gun-related violence was up during the first quarter of 2026, with Chicago “[recording] 105 homicides through the first week of April, up slightly from the 98 killings seen in the same time period in 2025.”

Law-abiding Chicago residents must jump through numerous hoops to legally acquire a gun for self-defense and, like all Illinois residents, must jump through additional hoops to carry a gun on their person throughout the day. Mayor Johnson has been a strong proponent for gun control for the people, while the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s senior VP and general counsel Lawrence Keane noted Johnson’s “armed security” detail costs taxpayers about $30 million a year.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military HiLastory with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.