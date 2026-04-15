During Wednesday testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Gun Owners of America’s senior vice president, Erich Pratt, warned that Congress must do away with Biden-era gun controls if they want to get the gun vote this November.

Pratt said, “The Trump administration has achieved many pro-gun victories in several departments outside of the DOJ…Sadly, the DOJ has continued to fight us in court at almost every turn, including on Biden’s pistol brace ban, his engaged in the business rule, and the frame and receiver rule, which registers every gun sold after 2002.”

He bemoaned the ongoing defense of any Biden-era rule and called for Congress to “repeal every federal infringement.” He also called for the abolition of the ATF.

Pratt said, “After all, the Second Amendment is not about hunting, it is not about sport, it is ultimately about preserving freedom. But right now, our rights are under attack by databases, by bureaucrats, and by government attorneys who, too often, would rather defend unconstitutional laws than the constitution itself.”

He concluded, “By the way, a word for the wise, for Republicans on the committee and in the rest of Congress, these problems need to be fixed immediately if you hope to win the gun vote in the mid-terms.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, a member of Gun Owners of America, and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and has a Ph.D. in Military History. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.