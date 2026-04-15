Kentucky lawmakers overrode Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) vetoes of two pro-Second Amendment bills, thereby succeeding in protecting gun makers and lowering the state’s concealed carry age.

One of the vetoes successfully overridden was for HB 78, a bill sponsored by state Rep. TJ Roberts (R).

Breitbart News noted that Roberts’ bill was titled, the “Protection Lawful Commerce in Arms (PLCAA) Clarification Act of 2026″ and that the National Association for Gun Rights was urging Kentucky lawmaker to override Beshear’s veto and secure it.

On Tuesday, Roberts used an X post to celebrate Beshear’s veto being overridden: “VETO OVERRIDE IN THE HOUSE AND SENATE! HB 78 will be the law of the land upon enrollment!”

In an earlier post he wrote, “I’m honored to announce Andy Beshear’s Veto of HB 78 in Effort to Bankrupt Second Amendment has been OVERRIDEN!!”

The veto of HB 312 was overridden as well, lowering the age for concealed carry in Kentucky.

On March 20, 2026, Breitbart News noted that HB 312 would allow 18-20 year-olds to acquire concealed carry licenses and, subsequently, carry firearms on their persons for self-defense.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.