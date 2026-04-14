The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) is urging Kentucky lawmakers to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s (D) veto of a bill protecting gun makers from lawsuits centered on the criminal misuse of legally made and legally sold products.

The bill, HB 78, was vetoed by Beshear earlier this month.

The text of HB 78 makes clear it is designed to serve as the “Protection Lawful Commerce in Arms (PLCAA) Clarification Act of 2026,” bolstering the PLCAA signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2005.

It “[establishes state-level] liability protections for manufacturers and sellers of firearms against specified legal actions arising from criminal or unlawful use of firearms or ammunition.”

Behear’s veto was announced on April 6, 2026, and NAGR is urging Kentucky lawmakers to override it.

Breitbart News recently spoke with Dudley Brown, president of NAGR, who said, “By vetoing HB78, Kentucky Gov. Beshear must have gotten a call from Michael Bloomberg. It’s time to override him and protect the Second Amendment.”

Brown added, “Kentucky legislators need to decide if they represent the Bluegrass state, or New York. If they’re elected in Kentucky, they should override Beshear’s veto. ”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military HiLastory with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.