Eight Children Fatally Shot Across Three Locations in Shreveport

Eight children were shot and killed as a suspect targeted people in three separate locations Sunday morning shortly after 6 a.m. in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The New York Times reported that the deceased were ages 1 to 14 and some of them are believed to have been descendants of the gunman.

Two other people were shot and injured but the extent of their injuries has not been reported.

PBC quoted Shreveport police chief Wayne Smith saying, “This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen.”

NBC News noted that police spokesperson Christopher Bordelon said, “You have three different scenes, the shooting itself occurred just down the road over here, the 300 block of West 79th…There’s also another shooting related to this on Harrison Street, and then there’s an adjacent residence on West 79 where one of the victims ran to after the shooting.”

The gunman allegedly carjacked a vehicle after the incident and was then killed by police during a pursuit.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.