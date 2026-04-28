Door Dash Driver Shoots, Kills Alleged Carjacker at Nashville Walgreens

A Door Dash driver was shot and wounded by an alleged carjacker Saturday at a Nashville, Tennessee, Walgreens before using his own gun to shoot and kill the suspect.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m.

WSMV reported that the Door Dash driver parked in the Walgreens to walk next door to pick up a Chick-fil-A order. When the driver returned to his car, 40-year-old Brandon Phillips allegedly tried to carjack his vehicle.

News Channel 5 noted that Phillips allegedly “pulled a gun and demanded the car.”

When the Door Dash driver responded by grabbing his own gun, Phillips shot him. The Door Dash driver then opened fire, killing Phillips.

Nashville.gov pointed out that the Door Dash driver was a 44-year-old man who “was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of the leg wound.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.