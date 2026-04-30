The Brady Campaign, previously Handgun Control, Inc., reacted to Wednesday’s rollback of Biden-era ATF regulations by claiming it was intended to “fulfill the gun industry’s wishlist.”

They also warned that the rollback will make us less safe.

Brady President Kris Brown said:

For the past four years, the U.S. has been experiencing historic declines in gun crime and homicides — driven by historic investments in violence prevention, evidence-based strong gun policies, and efforts to hold the gun industry accountable. In continuing to roll back or weaken those policies that have kept us safe, Trump and his administration are putting communities at risk in ways that no other industrialized country experiences.

Brown omitted any mention of the FBI’s revision of 2022 violent crime numbers, a revision which showed violent crime actually rose 4.5 percent during that year of the Biden/Harris administration.

On June 11, 2024, President Joe Biden bragged, falsely claiming his and Harris’s policies had lowered crime:

You know, the year before I came to the presidency, the murder rate was the highest increase on record. Last year, we saw the largest decrease of murder in the history of (inaudible). (Applause.) And those rates are continuing to fall faster than ever. Last year, we also saw one of the lowest rates of all violent crime in nearly 50 years. Murder, rape, aggravated assault, robbery all dropped sharply, along with burglary and property crime.

On June 24, 2024, Breitbart News did a fact check on the FBI report showing lower crime for 2022 and noted the report was missing information from thousands of police precincts that did not report crime data.

Other outlets called out the FBI report as well and then, months later, the federal agency corrected the record.

Brown mentioned none of this, nor did she explain how ending an ATF rule targeting stabilizer braces–devices designed as post-military tools for U.S. combat veterans–will suddenly endanger Americans.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is predominantly a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.