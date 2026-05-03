VIDEO: Angel Reese Played Basketball Again, It Did Not Go Well

Angel Reese set records for rebounding in her second year as a professional basketball player. In her third year, it appears she may set a record for sheer futility.

Reese and the Atlanta Dream were back in action on Sunday for their second preseason game of the season. Atlanta was hoping for a better performance from their newly acquired third-year player. Reese’s first preseason game was a very uninspiring eight-point performance, in which she shot an anemic 2-for-7 from the field.

But those hopes were dashed when Reese put on a basketball blooper reel that rivaled her blooper reel from earlier this week.

The ugly details from her 11 minutes on the floor are as follows:

10 points

4 rebounds

2 turnovers

3 personal fouls

3 of 7 shooting from the field

So, incredibly, she actually had a lower shooting percentage on Sunday than her already terrible 28.6 percent performance from her first preseason game.

The question asked in the caption is a legitimate one: How in the world did Angel Reese become a professional basketball player?

Other questions come to mind as well, such as: How did Angel Reese become the cover of NBA 2K26: WNBA Edition?

If Angel Reese were drunk, how would she play any differently?

It’s not unusual to see players struggle initially when they join a new team, but it’s not normal to see two-time All-Stars look like the worst players in the league.

Maybe she’ll gel with her teammates and turn things around?

The Dream is certainly rooting for that. But what is clear is that Angel Reese spent a lot more time preparing for her Victoria’s Secret photo shoot than she did for the WNBA season.