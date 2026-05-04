The National Association for Gun Rights (NAGR) used an X post Monday to warn Minnesotans that Democrat lawmakers are trying to push through a gun ban via SF 4067.

SF 4067 is titled the Omnibus Firearms Bill, and the Minnesota Senate is readying a vote on it.

NAGR pointed out that SF 4067 will ban some of the most commonly owned semiautomatic rifles in America, “ban magazines over 17 rounds, … expand ‘Red Flag’ gun confiscation, ban privately manufactured firearms, and ban binary triggers,” among other things.

Breitbart News spoke with NAGR president Dudley Brown, who said, “Over and over, the Minnesota DFL and Senator Zaynab Mohamed (DFL) have tried to force gun control down the throats of Americans. Now they’ve combined all of these efforts into a single giant gun grab bill.”

(The DFL, or Democratic–Farmer–Labor Party, is what the Democratic Party is called in Minnesota.)

The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus noted, “Yes, we believe they likely have the votes to pass this in the Senate.”

However, Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus also believes “the House is tied,” and that is where SF 4067 will have to go if it passes the Senate.

NAGR is fighting SF 4067 tooth and nail and urging Minnesotans to join the fight by calling their state senators and representatives and urging them to “bury this monstrosity.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.