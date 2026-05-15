The New Hampshire Senate passed legislation Thursday designed to allow college and university faculties to carry firearms for defense of themselves and their classrooms.

WMUR quoted Sen. Daryl Abbas (R) saying, “This is allowing the professors, the faculty – not mandating that they do anything. It just allows the option for that adult who’s there to teach a class or is there in their office, is allowed to carry a firearm.”

Republican Senators are taking a lot of heat for not choosing to study campus carry for students instead of including them in the legislation.

State Sen. Howard Pearl (R) responded to the public backlash by saying, “I want to protect our rights, I believe in that, but I understand sometimes we have to take what we can get.”

RELATED: AWR Hawkins — 2026 Is the Year for Concealed Carry National Reciprocity

New Hampshire Public Radio reported that State Sen. Bill Gannon (R) said, “Numerous questions that we have not addressed need to be in a thoughtful study committee.”

Gannon did not mention that campus carry was adopted in Colorado in 2003, and was abolished by the state’s Democrat legislature in 2024, its record was one of decades of safety. Moreover, on April 20, 2015, as Texas was weighing campus carry, Breitbart News observed that the doomsday predictions regarding armed students had failed to come to fruition.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.