Trump: Iran’s Current Leader: ‘Much More Reasonable’ than Predecessors

During an interview aired on Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” President Donald Trump said that he thinks the current leaders in Iran are “actually much more reasonable, and, in many ways, smarter than the first tier and the second tier, who are no longer with us.”

Trump said, “I think we have people that are leaders. I think they’re much better than — I think they’re much more reasonable. If you talk about a regime change, that’s the ultimate — I said, that is serious, the regime change, right? The third tier that we’re dealing with now, I think they’re actually much more reasonable, and, in many ways, smarter than the first tier and the second tier, who are no longer with us.”

He added, “They make a deal, and the next day, like, we waited five days for a letter that should have been there in one hour. I said, where is the letter? They’re having a lot of turmoil. They’ve got nothing but turmoil inside. And it’s an amazing phenomenon, nobody wants to be the president.”

Trump further stated, “I’m not going to be much more patient. No, I’m not. They should make a deal. Any sane person would make a deal. But they might be crazy.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett