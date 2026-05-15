California A.G.: Trump Border Crackdown Helps Address Fentanyl Flow

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Story Is,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta (D) discussed fentanyl and the crackdown at the border by the Trump administration and said that “a tighter border will, by definition, help address fentanyl flow.”

Host Elex Michaelson asked, “I know you don’t like what’s happened with ICE within the country and all the rest of it, but does some of the crackdown at the border itself, has that helped at all when it comes to fentanyl?”

Bonta answered, “Well, an orderly border is obviously necessary and helpful to monitor all sorts of different things, including unlawful drugs coming across our border. So, I visited the border, I saw some of the evidence in the past where seizures have been made and how they’ve been made, and you see fentanyl inside compartments built in cars and all sorts of creative ways to move the fentanyl across the border. But, yes, a tighter border will, by definition, help address fentanyl flow.”

Earlier, Bonta said, “We’re still seeing way more fentanyl than we should see. We’re going to keep cracking down on fentanyl until there’s no more. It’s still a problem. It’s still at crisis levels today.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett