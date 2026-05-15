Two Men Arrested After Father Shot in the Head at In-N-Out Drive-Thru

Two men, ages 18 and 20, were arrested and booked into jail Wednesday in connection with a February 9 incident in which a father was shot in the head at a Keizer, Oregon In-N-Out.

FOX News reported that the father, Marcio Garcia, was shot while in the drive-thru and was able to drive himself to the hospital.

Garcia had his two children, ages 2 and 7, as well as his wife, in the car when the shots rang out.

Another individual, not in the car with Garcia, was shot in the leg during the incident.

Oregon Live noted that 18-year-old Gabriel “Alex” Javier and 20-year-old Ethan Adrian Armenta-Lagunas, both of Salem, have now been arrested over the incident. They both face “charges of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, and recklessly endangering another person.”

A third suspect, 22-year-old Anthony Taylor-Manriquez, is being sought and police urge the public to consider him “armed and dangerous.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.