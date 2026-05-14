Texas Mother Charged After 2 Toddlers Found Drowned in Pool with Cocaine in Their Systems

A 23-year-old mother has been charged in connection with the deaths of her two toddler daughters after the children were found drowned in a pool in Texas with cocaine in their systems, authorities say.

Laura Nicholson — from Katy, Texas — was found near Fort Myers, Florida, and arrested following an investigation into the deaths of her two-year-old and three-year-old daughters, whose bodies were pulled from a pool on February 11, according to a report by KHOU.

The investigation later found that the children also had cocaine in their systems, as the cause of death for both girls is listed as drowning and acute cocaine toxicity, according to autopsy reports.

While authorities have not said how the toddlers were exposed to cocaine, a pathologist reportedly told investigators that someone had either given the children cocaine or made it accessible in their environment.

On Friday, Nicholson was charged with two counts of reckless injury to a child and arrested on Monday at a mental health facility after receiving “a tip and a call that a lady from Texas” was there, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told KHOU.

“Our fugitive warrants unit go out there as we always do, and we hunt, we look, and we found our suspect at a mental health facility,” Marceno said.

The case began three months ago, when the children’s grandmother found them unresponsive in a backyard pool after returning home from the grocery store, at which point she began screaming as she tried to pull the girls out of the water, investigators told the outlet.

The grandmother also accused Nicholson of using cocaine, according to court documents.

The toddlers’ mother was asleep on a couch when her children entered the pool area through an unlocked door with a broken latch. Nicholson’s father also told authorities that she often falls asleep, which leads to problems, court documents noted.

Moreover, the suspect herself has reportedly admitted that her children would always run out of the house and access the pool.

Nicholson has since been transported to the Lee County Jail.

“This arrest highlights the strong partnership the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has with the U.S. Marshals Service and law enforcement agencies across the country, working together to locate and apprehend wanted fugitives,” Marceno told Fox News.

Authorities have not released additional details about the case, and the matter is still under investigation.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.