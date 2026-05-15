Two House Members Remain MIA with Unexplained Health Issues, Missing Dozens of Votes

Concern is mounting in Congress about the status of two lawmakers absent from Washington because of mysterious health issues as both a Democrat and Republican have missed weeks of votes.

Reps. Tom Kean Jr. (R-NJ) and Frederica Wilson (D-FL) have been missing in action — and not voted — in more than a month.

Kean, 57, has not cast a vote since March 5 because of what his campaign called a “personal medical issue” without further elaboration, the Hill reported.

Wilson, 83, has not voted since April 17, though she is expected to return to the Capitol next week.

“The absences come as leaders in both parties are encouraging full participation from their members, given the razor-thin margins in the House,” according to the outlet.

Kean’s absence could impact his reelection campaign, which, if unsuccessful, could alter the balance of power in Congress next year. He represents a swing district.

A statement issued April 27 said the New Jersey lawmaker is expected to “return to a full schedule and be at 100 percent” in the “near future,” but Kean was still absent as the House returned this week.

Meanwhile, his website has been highlighting various community projects, including announcing on May 11 the winners from his district of a Congressional art competition.

Wilson’s four-week absence went unnoticed until reporter Jamie Dupree noted it in a post on X this week, leading reporters to question House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) about it.

“She’s recovering from a procedure, and I expect that she’ll be back shortly,” the minority leader said, according to the Hill.

Republican leaders are unaware of or have not disclosed Kean’s medical issue and are not sure when he will be back to work in the House.

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) told the Hill he spoke to Kean about two weeks ago, and he “sounded great.”

“He said he was out on a medical issue and he’ll be back as soon as possible. That’s the full extent of what I know about it,” Johnson said. “It’s a personal thing, and obviously I told him that we’re praying for him, and I need him to get back as soon as he can.”

Even with everyone in attendance, Republicans can afford to lose no more than two GOP representatives’ votes on an otherwise party-line vote.

“Republicans will need that near unanimity as they aim to pass a bill to fund Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol without help from Democrats as soon as next week,” according to the Hill.

Contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.