Nolte: Spencer Pratt Roasts Nithya Raman for Proposing Backyard BBQ Ban

Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt ridiculed Democrat Councilwoman Nithya Raman over her fascist proposal to ban backyard grilling.

Raman, who is also running for mayor, introduced a measure this week that would give the government the power to outlaw backyard grilling on certain days.

Get a load of this: “The proposal specifically asks officials to consider possible limits on backyard barbecues, fire pits, and other open flames in residential neighborhoods during those high-risk weather events,” writes the New York Post.

What!?

Can you imagine handing California bureaucrats the power to outlaw backyard grilling? Let’s not forget that these enviro-nuts believe grilling and fire pits contribute to Global Warming, so we all know what happens next: these Red Flag days turn into Red Flag months.

Thankfully, another member of the council blocked Raman’s ridiculous proposal.

“The last thing Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard,” Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez told The California Post. “We’re not checking the weather for red flag conditions before planning a backyard barbecue.”

The other thing that would happen is that the same Los Angeles that has decriminalized drug use, public camping, public fires, dog abuse, and shitting on the sidewalks would ruthlessly enforce this backyard grilling ban. Why? Because 1) Democrats want to increase their hold on blue cities by chasing away Normal People, and 2) it would be a source of revenue because Normal People pay their fines.

Pratt’s response was the perfect mix of humor, defiance, and belligerence…

Everyone knows grills don’t start fires; Democrats do.

You’ve got incumbent Mayor Karen Bass (D) proposing free teeth for meth addicts.

This Raman loon is looking to create Grilling Ban Days.

Pratt wants to clean up the streets, put violent criminals in jails, and make sure firefighters have access to water.

Los Angeles has the easiest choice possible. Nevertheless, according to the most recent polling, Los Angeles is dooming itself… which is fine with me; I don’t live there.

Spencer Pratt is a fantastic candidate who’s focused on all the right things. Bass is a proven disaster by every objective measure. Nithya Raman is basically Karen Bass if she were given a Star Wars name. If Bass wins reelection, there is no hope for Los Angeles.

Just as Chicago and New York City suffered through the worst kind of urban blight only to replace those failed mayors with mayors who leaned even more to the left, if Los Angeles does the same, it is all over. There is no coming back.