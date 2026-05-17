Homeowner Fires Through Door, Kills Alleged Would-Be Intruder

A Hopkins County, Texas, homeowner spotted a would-be intruder via a Ring camera Tuesday and shot him as the suspect was allegedly reaching into the house via a broken window in the door.

CBS 19 reported that the homeowner watched the man, Buck Clary, via the Ring camera.

KETK noted that the Sheriff indicated the camera video allegedly showed Clary hitting the front door “and screaming.”

Clary then broke a glass in the door and reached inside the house, which is when the homeowner shot through the door.

Clary was struck and wounded. KLTV pointed out that Hopkins County EMT transported the wounded man to a hospital, where he died.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.