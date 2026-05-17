Comey: Blanche Should ‘Bone Up’ on Legal Rules, Stop Talking About My Case

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former FBI Director James Comey said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche should “bone up” on the legal rules and stop talking about his latest indictment.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I do want to start with this extraordinary moment in which you find yourself. You’re facing a second indictment by the Trump administration trial in just a few weeks. I know you’re not going to comment on the specifics of the case, but I want to ask you a big picture question. The charges against you stemmed from this Instagram post of seashells that spelled out 86-47. You see it right there. The indictment says it was, quote, a serious expression of an intent to do harm to the president of the United States, has been under this microscope, changed the way you live your life. Director Comey?”

Comey said, “It’s made me want to spend more time as a grandfather, watching my grandkids on a swing and not talking to awesome people like yourself. But it’s it hasn’t changed how I see the world or my life.”

Welker said, “Well, I interviewed the acting attorney general, Todd Blanch, earlier this month, and he said, quote, this is not just about a single Instagram post. This is about a body of evidence that the grand jury collected over the series of about 11 months. Do you know what he’s talking about, evidence over the series of 11 months?”

Comey said, “Yeah, I saw that. As you said, as a few minutes ago, I don’t talk about the case because the federal court rules require you not. I would urge the acting attorney general to bone up on the rules.”

Welker said, “But do you know what he’s talking about?”

Comey said, “I don’t want to comment on it, because then some would say I’m commenting on the case. He ought not to be talking about it. I can’t talk about it. That’s why we have a judicial process in a courtroom.”

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