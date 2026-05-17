Robotaxi Rebellion: 50 Waymo Self-Driving Cars Circle Atlanta Neighborhood for Hours at a Time

Approximately 50 autonomous Waymo robotaxis have been circling a residential cul-de-sac in northwest Atlanta for hours at a time, raising safety concerns among local families and disrupting daily life in the quiet neighborhood.

WSB-TV reports that residents of Battleview Drive in northwest Atlanta have found their quiet suburban street transformed into an unexpected gathering point for dozens of empty self-driving vehicles. Video footage captured by neighbors shows long lines of identical white Jaguar I-PACE robotaxis methodically navigating the narrow loop, executing repeated slow turns past single-family homes, lawns, mature trees, and driveways. The vehicles, which display prominent roof-mounted sensor arrays and Waymo branding along with Uber ride-hailing markings, appear completely empty as they make their continuous circuits through the neighborhood.

According to resident accounts, the autonomous vehicles first appeared in the area approximately two months ago, but the frequency of visits increased dramatically over the past two weeks. Neighbors report that as many as 50 cars have passed through or looped around the cul-de-sac during peak periods, with particularly heavy traffic occurring during early morning hours between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. The constant stream of slow-moving vehicles has created what residents describe as disruptive traffic conditions on streets not designed to handle such volume.

Local families have expressed growing concerns about the safety implications of the repeated autonomous vehicle presence. Parents worry about potential hazards near school bus stops where children wait for transportation. The constant vehicle traffic also poses concerns for children playing outside and family pets in the residential area. The situation has prompted residents to take action, with some placing bright green inflatable figures and other barriers in the roadway in an attempt to deter the vehicles from entering the cul-de-sac. These makeshift obstacles proved partially effective, with at least eight vehicles becoming temporarily stuck while attempting to navigate around the barriers and turn around.

Frustrated by the ongoing situation, neighborhood residents reached out to multiple authorities seeking solutions. They contacted Waymo directly, as well as city officials and the Georgia Department of Transportation, hoping to find a resolution to the unusual traffic pattern disrupting their community.

Waymo operates its autonomous ride service in Atlanta through a partnership with Uber, offering robotaxi transportation to customers in select areas of the city. The company has acknowledged the issue and provided an explanation for the vehicle behavior. According to Waymo, its autonomous vehicles occasionally reposition themselves into lower-traffic residential areas, including cul-de-sacs, while waiting for new ride requests. This practice is intended to keep vehicles distributed throughout the service area for faster customer response times while avoiding congestion in busier commercial zones.

Following the complaints from Battleview Drive residents, Waymo issued a statement:

At Waymo, we are committed to being good neighbors. We take community feedback seriously and have already worked with our fleet partner to address this routing behavior. With over 500,000 weekly trips across the country, our service is proven to significantly reduce traffic injuries and improve road safety. We value our relationship with Atlanta residents and remain focused on providing a seamless, respectful, and safe experience for riders and residents alike.

The company also attempted to shift blame to a “partner” it claims is responsible for fleet positioning.

Read more at WSB-TV here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.