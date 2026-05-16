WATCH: Female Fan Taken to ER After Foul Ball Hits Her in the Head

A fun night at the ballpark turned into a scary scene after a woman was hit in the head by a foul ball.

Jamie Golla sat in the stands at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, filming herself and her friends while watching the Mariners take on the San Diego Padres.

In the video, Golla appears to be dividing her attention between the camera and the play on the field.. Before the fateful moment, Golla appears to take her eye off the ball, perhaps believing it was going to land well behind her.

However, that was not to be the case.

The ball struck her directly in the head, and she immediately grimaced in pain.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

“I’m feeling a little better than yesterday,” Golla told the California Post. “My head is still a bit swollen, and I’ve been getting minor headaches here and there, but overall I’m doing okay. I didn’t think this video was going to blow up. I appreciate the people who have been checking up on me.”

Golla also indicated that she received criticism and negative comments online from people who were “really cruel and quick to judge, especially from a short clip without knowing the full situation.”

Not everyone was mean or judgmental, however.

The injured Mariners fan revealed that the team reached out to check on her condition and get any updates on how she was feeling. The team also offered her and her friends free tickets to another game.