Virginia state Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim (D) is telling prosecutors who say they will not enforce his “assault weapons” ban to quit “tough guy posturing.”

On May 27, 2026, Breitbart News noted that at least three prosecutors in Virginia made clear they would not enforce the ban. By the next day, May 28, the number of prosecutors refusing to enforce the ban was at five, according to WTVR.

On May 29, 2026, Sen. Salim used an X post to address prosecutors who are standing against his ban, saying, “I know these Republican prosecutors see this as an opportunity for tough guy posturing and amateur constitutional lawyering, but ending the sale of assault weapons in Virginia isn’t something an individual prosecutor can do anything about.”

He added, “Local prosecutors don’t enforce, they prosecute — and my message to anyone thinking about breaking Virginia law is, don’t bet on Virginia law enforcement ignoring it.”

Salim’s ban on AR-15s and other guns which Democrats label “assault weapons” goes into effect July 1, 2026.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.