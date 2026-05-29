Arkansas Democrat Hallie Shoffner’s Senate campaign reported tens of thousands of dollars in payments to Good Influence, the Louisville-based digital and influencer firm also used by radical Maine Democrat Senate candidate Graham Platner, according to FEC data.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) data provided to Breitbart News shows Hallie Shoffner for Arkansas made four 2025 payments to Good Influence for “online consulting,” totaling $47,500.

The entries list Good Influence in Louisville, Kentucky, with payments of $10,000 on August 8, $12,500 on September 19, $12,500 on October 14, and $12,500 on November 12. The committee listed in the records is Hallie Shoffner for Arkansas, and the payee is identified as an organization.

Shoffner is Arkansas’s Democratic nominee challenging Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR). Though she has cast herself as politically independent and “not much for political parties,” she is running in a state President Donald Trump won by more than 30 points in 2024.

Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin exclusively told Breitbart News, “The fact that Graham Platner, who is a self-described communist and has denigrated African-Americans and veterans, shares a campaign team with Hallie Shoffner is disappointing, but not surprising. They share the same values — Shoffner, for example, donated to Kamala Harris 25 times, worked with a group pushing radical transgender ideology for children, and fought to give taxpayer benefits to illegal aliens. Hallie Shoffner doesn’t share Arkansas values.”

Arkansas Secretary of State Cole Jester said in a statement to Breitbart News, “Arkansas is the most pro-life, family-values state in the country. Until Shoffner believes unborn children have the right to live, she will not have the support of Arkansans. Until she says that a man cannot become a woman, she will not have the support of Arkansans. It is as simple as that.”

Breitbart News previously reported that before running for Senate, Shoffner made repeated donations to Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former President Joe Biden, and former Vice President Kamala Harris. The Republican Party of Arkansas said those donations showed Shoffner is “dangerously out of touch with Arkansas,” while state party communications director Maya Harvey said Republicans planned to highlight what she called her “radical anti-Trump, Democrats-first platform.”

Breitbart News also reported that Shoffner previously served as executive director of Seis Puentes, a Little Rock-based nonprofit, and told the Arkansas Times in 2012 that one of the group’s goals was helping “undocumented Hispanics” navigate American systems and “engage them in the process.”

The report also noted that Seis Puentes partnered with the City of North Little Rock to help illegal immigrants obtain “valid photo ID,” allowing them to more easily access public services. Secretary of State Jester criticized that record, saying, “I know a lot of farmers — but I don’t know a single one with the free time to run a left-wing advocacy group supporting illegal aliens.” He added, “My dad was a cattleman, and he would have called this an all hat and no cattle situation.”

The FEC payments connect Shoffner’s campaign to the same digital and influencer firm used by Platner, one of the most radical Democratic Senate candidates in the country. The firm’s role is notable because Platner has presented his campaign as grassroots, saying he did not “need corporate PACs” because he had a “grassroots army” and later calling his Senate run “the strongest grassroots campaign Maine has ever seen.”

The Washington Free Beacon reported that Platner paid Be a Good Influence LLC, commonly referred to as Good Influence, at least $36,437.94 since September for “digital organizing,” including a March 27 payment of $4,114. The report said that Good Influence describes its work as “creator-led campaigns” using a network of “online messengers,” bundling news and cause-focused online creators together rather than relying on a single influencer or content creator.

Platner has faced months of backlash over a tattoo resembling Nazi imagery and past Reddit posts. He acknowledged on Pod Save America that the tattoo resembled the Totenkopf, said he got it while drunk in Croatia with fellow Marines, denied being a Nazi, and said he would not have gone through life with the tattoo had he known its significance. Breitbart News columnist John Nolte previously cited posts in which Platner referred to himself as a communist, called police “bastards,” described white rural voters as racist and stupid, and questioned why women should “take some responsibility for themselves and not get so f—ed up they wind up having sex with someone they don’t mean to.” Platner later apologized for the posts and said he was confronting his past “head-on.”

Platner accused the federal government of having “invaded our state to terrorize our communities, abduct our neighbors, and sow fear, all in the service of consolidating power.” In another interview, Platner said it is every American’s “duty” to oppose the federal government and referred to dangerous, criminal illegal aliens as “fellow Americans.”

Platner has refused to apologize over a 2019 Reddit post about Purple Heart recipient Pfc. Ted Daniels, who was shot four times during a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2012. Platner wrote that Daniels did not “deserve to live” and survived only because of “poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part,” while later telling a reporter that any attempt to say he disrespected veterans was “slanderous and offensive.”

Breitbart News also reported in May on crude Reddit posts reportedly from Platner’s since-deleted but archived P-Hustle account, which Platner previously acknowledged was his. According to that report, one March 2017 post on Reddit’s r/Military forum said Platner wrote that he still had to masturbate every time he sat in a porta-potty, while another 2021 post on Reddit’s r/USMC forum described him praising a vulgar penis drawing he said he saw inside a porta-potty while deployed overseas. The report said the 2021 post appeared in a Reddit thread dedicated to Global War on Terrorism “Dick Art” and was accompanied by a photograph showing a smiling serviceman posing next to the graffiti.