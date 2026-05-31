Manhunt for Killer Underway After Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shot

A manhunt is underway for a killer following a Friday night fatal shooting of Carroll County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy Logan Utt.

WSLS reported that deputies were dispatched to the home of Michael Timothy Puckett around 9:30 p.m. for a welfare check.

Upon arriving, the deputies came under fire and Utt was fatally wounded.

Puckett was able to flee the scene and now “a massive multi-agency manhunt is underway across Carroll County,” according to WTVR.

The law enforcement offices/agencies involved in the manhunt include the ATF, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Puckett is to be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.