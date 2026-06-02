Six Dead After Man Allegedly Opens Fire on Family Members in Iowa

Six innocents were killed around lunchtime Monday when a man allegedly opened fire on family members in Muscatine, Iowa.

KCCI noted that police were dispatched to a resident at 12:12 p.m. and arrived to find four deceased individuals inside.

FOX News reported that 52-year-old Ryan Willis McFarland was allegedly at the first residence before police arrived and is believed to have killed all six of the deceased individuals.

Police later discovered McFarland on the city’s riverfront trail, where he had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Two other deceased individuals were discovered later in the day: one in a another residence and one in a business. The two additional deceased individuals had also been shot.

Muscatine Police Chief Anthony Kies indicated that all the deceased are related and the incident is believed to stem from a domestic dispute.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.