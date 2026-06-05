VIDEO: Marine Veteran Fights Off Four Hooded Attackers

A U.S. Marine veteran in Oxen Hill, Maryland, fought off four hooded attackers, at least one of whom was armed, Wednesday afternoon as he was working on his truck.

FOX 5 DC reported that the Marine veteran, Jheyco Borda, was working on his truck in a neighborhood near Oxen Hill High School when the four attackers approached. They allegedly “demanded his car keys, phone and other valuables.”

One of the four attackers allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at Borda’s head, at which point Borda grabbed the gun and tried to wrestle it away.

Borda’s brother saw what was happening and came running out of the house to subdue one of the other suspects.

The New York Post noted, “Within moments, both brothers had thrown their attackers to the ground and restrained them until Prince George’s County police arrived and took all four suspects into custody.”

Borda said, “Once a Marine, always a Marine.”

He added, “It took me just one split second. We went to training for the Marines and that came out right at the moment.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.