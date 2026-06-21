Man Allegedly Crashes SUV Into Home, Gets Shot Dead by Resident

A man allegedly crashed his SUV into a San Tan Valley, Arizona, home around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and was shot dead by a resident.

AZ Family reported that the driver of the SUV was identified as 34-year-old Jewell Vaughn.

ABC 15 noted that Vaughn allegedly drove the vehicle “through the front of the home and into the backyard.” The incident “[injured] both an adult male and adult female resident inside.”

One of the residents shot Vaughn and he succumbed to his wounds.

The female resident was taken to the hospital to have her injuries treated and the male resident was detained by police for questioning then released. Upon release he, too, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Vaughn was “a father of five and a grandfather of one.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.