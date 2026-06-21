Video: Kamala Harris Says Hope Should Be a Verb, Even Though It Already Is

Unsuccessful 2024 Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris says the word “hope” should be “changed to a verb.” One problem with that. It already is.

Hope can be used as both a noun and a verb.

Don Lemon, her host on his podcast that appeared over the weekend, did not point that out.

But those on social media, where the comment has gone viral, did as the sound bite was reposted on numerous X accounts.

“It’s a noun: ‘I have hope that she never runs for any government office again,’” one user posted to X. “And it is a verb: ‘I hope she never runs for any government office again.’”

Harris’s linguistic challenge came as part of a long-winded suggestion on how to stay positive following a setback. unfolding in what her critics call a classic Kamala Harris “word salad”

Perhaps she was thinking of her loss to Donald Trump for the presidency after serving as Vice President in the Biden administration.

It went:

I really, truly believe this. We we each have have light inside of us. And we need to know that that is what inspires our hope as much as anything external to ourselves. And when we feel that and and and not allow an election or an individual to dampen that light, and instead light, let that light kind of carry us in particular through moments of darkness, that that we not only act on that hope, but we inspire that hope in each other. And in particular, at this moment, it is so important that we not only have hope, but that we understand that that should be a verb.

As the clip proliferated on social media platforms, observers were quick to jump on her presentation with sarcasm and clever responses.

“When the teacher told you to write a 300 word essay but you could only think of 100 words,” one wrote.

Another served as her editor on X, quipping, “Good word salad answer that can be summed up in two words, stay positive.”

Lemon asked Harris whether she is planning to run for the presidency in 2028

“I have not decided, to be honest with you,” Harris replied, leaving the door open.

“I’ve been spending a lot of time traveling the country [and] listening to folks,” she continued. “I think that people want a leader who is willing to take risks, as opposed to just doing what is popular.

RELATED: Awkward! Crowd Falls Silent When Kamala Tries to Start a Chant

Video Source: C-SPAN

“I think people want to know that they are being seen and heard, and that their leaders — whether they’re at the local, state, federal level or in the White House — are looking first at the people. You know, not looking at themselves in the mirror.”

Some on social media were hoping she would run again, but not as a potential winner.

Wrote one observer on X:

“The only thing missing was ‘…And we keep hoping for that hope every single day.’ Same old word salad Kamala. She is not fixable. I hope she runs again.”

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the best-selling author of the Los Angeles crime novel Below the Line and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.