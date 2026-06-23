President Donald Trump spoke in Pennsylvania Tuesday, noting the NRA’s hard work for the Second Amendment and making clear his administration is working on “national right to carry.”

Trump said, “The NRA, everybody, they’ve been with me right from the beginning.”

He went on to recognize NRA President Bill Bachenberg, who was attending the speaking event.

He then talked about the effort he has put into the defending the Second Amendment and noted that Bachenberg asked him if he would support national right to carry legislation.

Trump responded, “National right to carry — we’re working on it.”

Breitbart News reported that Trump used a September 18, 2015, position paper to highlight his support for national reciprocity when he ran for his first term.

“The right of self-defense doesn’t stop at the end of your driveway,” Trump explained, contending that the right to defend one’s life is viable wherever a person goes. “I have a concealed carry permit and…tens of millions of Americans do too. That permit should be valid in all 50 states. A driver’s license works in every state, so it’s common sense that a concealed carry permit should work in every state,” he said.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.