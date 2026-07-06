One Officer Dead, Other Officers Injured in Ohio Shooting

A Rittman, Ohio, police sergeant was killed and other officers injured in a shooting that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

The Canton Repository reported that officers responded to a 911 call about a break-in and came under fire when they responded. Sgt. Scott Ries was killed during the gunfire and Medina County Sheriff’s Deputies were injured, too.

Two of the deputies required transport to a hospital and two were treated at the scene.

Cleveland 19 noted that Sgt. Ries was “a 10-year veteran of the department.”

Two others–a mother and her daughter–were also killed in the incident. The suspect was killed during the exchange of gunfire.

The city of Rittman released a statement which said, in part, “It is with profound sadness that the Rittman Police Department and the City of Rittman announces the tragic loss of Sgt. Scott Ries who was killed in the line of duty responding to a disturbance call.

“Throughout his service, Sgt. Ries demonstrated an enduring commitment to protecting others and upholding the values of our department,” the statement continued. “Our hearts are broken with this unimaginable loss. … We are grateful for the outpouring support from our community and law enforcement partners.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.