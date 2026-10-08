A pastor stood up against a former city council member who hailed satan, praying to the “dark father,” during the opening prayer for the Ottumwa, Iowa, city council meeting Tuesday.

Matthew Dalbey, a former city council member, delivered the opening “prayer” to the “dark father,” urging listeners to “embrace the Luciferian impulse to eat of the tree of knowledge, and dissipate our blissful and comforting delusions of old.”

“Dear dark father, let us stand now, unbowed and unfed by arcane doctrines born of fearful minds in darkened times. Let us embrace the Luciferian impulse to eat of the tree of knowledge, and dissipate our blissful and comforting delusions of old,” he said.

“Let us demand that individuals be judged for their concrete actions, not their fealty to arbitrary social norms and illusory categorizations. Let us reason our solutions with agnosticism in all things, holding fast only to that which is demonstrably true. Let us stand firm against any and all arbitrary authority that threatens the personal sovereignty of one or all,” he continued, articulating the self-centric doctrines of satanism.

“That which will not bend must break, and that which can be destroyed by truth should never be spared its demise. It is done. Hail satan,” he said, as the crowd then went into the Pledge of Allegiance.

RELATED — “Destroyed Beyond Repair”: Man Beheads Satanic Statue in Iowa Capitol in December 2023 Video:

However, a pastor at the meeting spoke up after the pagan “prayer” and said the curse on the city is not welcome there and that they must reverse it.

“Let’s just reverse that curse that was just put on our city, that ending with hail Satan and hail dark god, that’s not welcome here,” he said, meeting an objection from Councilmember Cara Galloway, who said that it needed to wait until the end of the meeting.

“That needs to be done now,” the pastor said.

Ultimately, the city’s mayor, Benjamin Foote, overruled the councilmember’s objection that it is “time to move forward” and allowed a 30-second time of prayer or silence “to reflect on whatever it is we need to reflect on at this time.”

According to KTVO, Dalbey is actually a member of the Church of Satan and also adheres to the belief that they do not actually worship satan per se.

“Yeah, they call themselves Satanist. But, you know, I understand their metaphor there, but that’s no big deal. I like what they stand for,” he said.

Councilmember Cara Galloway also seemed to defend Dalbey, according to the report. “I think we’ve opened ourselves up for others to object or respond to others’ invocations, and we need to remember that we are up here to be neutral and allow viewpoints, because we’ve opened up invocations,” she said.

WATCH — Sick! We’re “Happy to Engage Children”: Satanists in 2024 Wanted to Use School Chaplain Bill to Influence Kids:

The Satanic Temple often uses the occult “deity” Baphomet, even displaying it in the Iowa Statehouse, and embraces arbitrary tenets based on the whims of human emotion, focusing primarily on the self. The Satanic Temple also actively fights for the “right” to kill unborn children while promoting its “Satanic Abortion Ritual” designed to “help” pro-abortion women “cast off” feelings of guilt over murdering their unborn babies made in the image of God.

Despite Satanic Temple members insisting they do not worship the adversary, the left’s brazen advocacy and celebration of abortion is eerily reminiscent of the pagans throughout history who sacrificed their children to the Canaanite deity Molech.