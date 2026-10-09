Katie Zacharia Offered White House Press Secretary Position

Katie Zacharia, a former spokeswoman at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and a senior communications adviser at Truth Social, has been offered the position of White House press secretary.

Multiple sources familiar with the matter confirmed to Breitbart News that an offer for the position has been extended to Zacharia.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Zacharia has worked as a senior communications adviser at Truth Social and Trump Media & Technology Group since June. Before that, she served as deputy assistant secretary to public affairs and as a spokeswoman at DHS in February and March of this year.

She was a Fox News and Newsmax commentator and currently works as general counsel for Fix California and is a Dean’s Council board member at Pepperdine Caruso Law, per her LinkedIn page.

Zacharia would replace former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who served in the role from January 2025 through August of this year. Leavitt left the position to spend more time with her young children and has since become a Fox News contributor.

President Donald Trump has not yet publicly weighed in on the offer, but that could change with a Truth Social post or in his next interaction with reporters.

Zacharia taking the role would end nearly two months of media speculation about who would succeed Leavitt. Names like Scott Jennings of CNN and White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly were frequently thrown around as potential successors.

This is a developing story…